We’ve traveled one more time around the sun and this podcast is all we have to show for it. Actually, we’ve had a great time! That’s why we are jumping on the Nerdy Couch to talk all about our 2022 in review podcast in episode 282 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Highlights
- Episode 235: ‘Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania’
- Episode 236: The Anatomy of a Trilogy
- Episode 237: ‘Missing Link’ – Scratches for Hair
- Episode 238: Let’s Talk about Bruno (Again!)
- Episode 239: 10-year Spectacular
- Episode 240: Disney Princess – The Concert Review
- Episode 241: The Aristocats – Crème de la Crème à la Edgar
- Episode 242: Ranking the Dates in Disney Movies
- Episode 243: Turning Red – 4 Town 4 Life
- Episode 244: Best Disney Themed Date Ideas
- Episode 245: Oliver & Company – Boombox Dancing Legs
- Episode 246: Shrek Forever After – Morgan & Chelsea Make a Vow
- Episode 247: Ranking the Best Disney Sidekick Songs
- Episode 248: The Bad Guys – They’re Good!
- Episode 249: Ranking The Best Disney Montage Songs
- Episode 250: Chicken Run – Amending The Record
- Episode 251: Can Cruella De Vil Sue Roger for Defamation?
- Episode 252: Chicken Little – The Pits And The Peaks
- Episode 253: Categorizing the Pixar Songs
- Episode 254: The Swan Princess 9 Kingdom of Music – This Ain’t Your Momma’s Swan Princess
- Episode 255: The Swan Princess 10 A Royal Wedding – What Else Is There?
- Episode 256: Alice in Wonderland – Know Your Drugs
- Episode 257: Looking Back At The Disney Afternoon
- Episode 258: Chip N’ Dale Rescue Rangers – He Is Monterey Jack
- Episode 259: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Golden Age
- Episode 260: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Wartime Era
- Episode 261: The Secret of Kells – Am I A Commoner?
- Episode 262: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Silver Age
- Episode 263: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Bronze Age
- Episode 264: The Fox And The Hound – Real Tears Every Time
- Episode 265: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: Renaissance Age
- Episode 266:Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero – He’s So Cute… In Context
- Episode 267: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: Post-Renaissance Age
- Episode 268: Frankenweenie – It’s TotallyTim
- Episode 269: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Revival Era
- Episode 270: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Classic Age (Pixar)
- Episode 271: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Golden Age (Pixar)
- Episode 272: Isle of Dogs – You Heard The Rumor, Right?
- Episode 273: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Sequel Age (Pixar)
- Episode 274: SCOOB! (2020) – And Now We’re In Space
- Episode 275: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Covid/Post-Lasseter Age (Pixar)
- Episode 276: Barbie in The 12 Dancing Princesses – Nostalgia Strikes Again
- Episode 277: Ranking the Disney Live Action Remakes
- Episode 278: Strange World – Yukon Cornelius
- Episode 279: Tier Ranking The Disney CEO’s
- Episode 280: Swan Princess Christmas – Christmas spirit ALL YEAR ROUND!
- Episode 281: Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas – 3 Cheers for Tim Curry
We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – All episodes are edited by Chelsea. Show some love and buy Chelsea her drink of choice.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!