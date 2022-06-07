The episode no one asked for is here: Swan Princess 9 Kingdom of Music (2019.) We are 3 movies in on our “Flying Foul Series” and we aren’t turning back! Join along for this Swan Princess 9 Kingdom of Music (2019) podcast in episode 254 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Swan Princess 9 Kingdom of Music Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Swan Princess Kingdom of Music (2019)

Morgan’s already seen this?

If you haven’t watched 2-8, that is fine. Here is what you need to know.

We love that this is ridiculous

Who are the main characters?

Chelsea’s torn between the hot guys

The sloppy kiss at the beginning

We like the international flair

Odette needs super powers

That other king was SAVAGE

The side story

Pop in the next VHS! Let’s go!

We rate it!

