The episode no one asked for is here: Swan Princess 9 Kingdom of Music (2019.) We are 3 movies in on our “Flying Foul Series” and we aren’t turning back! Join along for this Swan Princess 9 Kingdom of Music (2019) podcast in episode 254 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Swan Princess 9 Kingdom of Music Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Swan Princess Kingdom of Music (2019)
- Morgan’s already seen this?
- If you haven’t watched 2-8, that is fine. Here is what you need to know.
- We love that this is ridiculous
- Who are the main characters?
- Chelsea’s torn between the hot guys
- The sloppy kiss at the beginning
- We like the international flair
- Odette needs super powers
- That other king was SAVAGE
- The side story
- Pop in the next VHS! Let’s go!
- We rate it!
Links Mentioned
- Swan Princess 9 Kingdom of Music Wiki
- Morgan’s YouTube Review
- Morgan’s YouTube Swan Princess Tier List
- Watch the film: DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
