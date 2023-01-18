Get your cloak and dagger we are heading to the fairytale world of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022). If you have a glass of heavy cream you are ready to join along for this Puss in Boots: The Last Wish podcast in episode 283 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.



Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Our theater experiences

So many positive reviews

The new DreamWorks into

You don’t need to know anything about the other movies

The build up of the characters

The animation style

The dog and why he is important

The antagonists

The villain

The Music

We rate it!

Patron Reviews

We hope you enjoyed this Puss in Boots: The Last Wish podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

DVD | Watch the film: Blu-ray Digital | Rent | iTunes

Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: YouTube , Instagram , Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.

Chelsea Robson: Website , & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!