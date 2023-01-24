New Year; New Animated Movies! Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this look forward to the animated movies coming out in 2023 in this podcast, episode 284 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- The Amazing Maurice – February 3, 2023
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie – April 7, 2023
- Suzume no tojimari – April 14, 2023
- Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Part One – June 2, 2023
- Elemental – June 16, 2023
- Me and Milo – June 23, 2023
- Scooby-Doo! Waters of Atlantis – June 30, 2023
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – August 4, 2023
- Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie – October 13, 2023
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – November 10, 2023
- Trolls 3 – November 17, 2023
- Wish – November 22, 2023
-
Starring Ariana DeBose as Asha, directed by Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho & Juan Pablo Reyes, and featuring all-new songs by Julia Michaels, Disney’s Wish releases in November 2023. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/K1bDxOZOL5
— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) September 10, 2022
- Hidden Dragon – December 15, 2023
