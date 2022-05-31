They aren’t always known for their musical moments but Morgan has organized all the Pixar songs into musical categories. From Toy Story to Turning Red, grab your thinking cap and join along for this Pixar Songs podcast in episode 253 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Highlights

Check out our full spread sheet and how we categorized all these songs.

“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” “Strange Things” “I Will Go Sailing No More” “The Time of Your Life” “Woody’s Roundup” “When She Loved Me” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” “If I Didn’t Have You” “Beyond the Sea” “Our Town” “Le Festin” “Down to Earth” “We Belong Together” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” “Touch the Sky” “Into the Open Air” “Learn Me Right” “Song of Mor’du” Noble Maiden Fair (A Mhaighdean Bhan Uasal)” “Run That Race” “Remember Me” “Much Needed Advice” “Everyone Knows Juanita” “Un Poco Loco” “The World Es Mi Familia” “La Llorona” “Proud Corazón” “Remember Me (Dúo)” “Here Comes Elastigirl – Elastigirl’s Theme” “Chill or Be Chilled – Frozone’s Theme” “Pow! Pow! Pow! – Mr. Incredible’s Theme” “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” “Carried Me With You” “Rappin Ced” “Parting Ways” “Nobody Like U” “1 True Love” “U Know What’s Up” Do you like how we categorized these songs?

We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!