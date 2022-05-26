It’s the end of the world as we know it… We have finally reviewed Chicken Little (2005). Just kidding, we still have so much to say so join along for this Chicken Little podcast in episode 252 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Chicken Little Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Chicken Little (2005)

Morgan and Chelsea’s senior year

Henny Penny Wikipedia

Why was there a gender swap?

How Chicken Little defeated the Nazis (1943 film)

Mark Dindal

Our first thoughts

How many parts are in this story?

Chelsea really wanted something different for the dad.

Can we get the epic version?

We compare this to Goofy Movie

The voice actors

How would we have changed it?

The science of story

The animation

John Lasseter squashed any hope for a sequel

What were our favorite and least favorite parts of this film?

We rate it!

Links Mentioned

