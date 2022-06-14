We are closing out our “Foul Series” with the review of Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding (2020). Join along for our foray into the city of Cathay during the Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding podcast in episode 255 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding (2020)
- Chelsea gives a blow by blow of the beginning of the film
- Morgan shares her explanation of the ending
- Why the big hairy haters?
- Swan Princess 11 in the works?
- We rate it!
