We are closing out our “Foul Series” with the review of Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding (2020). Join along for our foray into the city of Cathay during the Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding podcast in episode 255 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding (2020)

Chelsea gives a blow by blow of the beginning of the film

Morgan shares her explanation of the ending

Why the big hairy haters?

Swan Princess 11 in the works?

We rate it!

We hope you enjoyed this Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Watch the film: Digital | Rent

Buy the soundtrack: Digital

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!