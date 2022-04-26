DreamWorks released its new film The Bad Guys (2022). Reve up your engines and join along for The Bad Guys podcast in episode 248 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

The Bad Guys Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: The Bad Guys (2022).

The Graphic Novel

Our initial thoughts – The Heist

The characters

Why a piranha?

Bad guys?

Morgan’s Theater Experience

The Lady Thief

The animation style

The music

DreamWorks is under-appreciated

We rate it!

We hope you enjoyed The Bad Guys podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!