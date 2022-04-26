DreamWorks released its new film The Bad Guys (2022). Reve up your engines and join along for The Bad Guys podcast in episode 248 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
The Bad Guys Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: The Bad Guys (2022).
- The Graphic Novel
- Our initial thoughts – The Heist
- The characters
- Why a piranha?
- Bad guys?
- Morgan’s Theater Experience
- The Lady Thief
- The animation style
- The music
- DreamWorks is under-appreciated
- We rate it!
