We aren’t trying to push things along or anything but if we were, we would use these songs to do it. Join along for this Ranking of the Best Disney Animation Montage Songs podcast in episode 249 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- Little Mermaid – Score
- Beauty and the beast – Something there
- Lion King – Hakuna Matata
- Goofy Movie – Score
- Hercules- one last hope
- Mulan – I’ll make a man out of you
- Tarzan- Son of man
- Treasure Planet- I’m still here
- Brother Bear – on my way
- Chicken Little – stir it up
- Meet the Robinsons – Little wonders
- Bolt – there is no home line the one you’ve got
- Tangled – score “kingdom dance”
- Wreck it Ralph – shut up and drive
- Big hero 6 – “Immortals”
