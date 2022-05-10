We are flying in to review Chicken Run (2000). Get you a pot pie and join along for this Chicken Run podcast in episode 250 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Chicken Run Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Chicken Run (2000)
- Welcome to the “Flying Foul” Series!
- Aardman Animations and the PUNS!
- Harry Potter connections
- Theme: If you don’t lay eggs… You die.
- The best of the IMDB Trivia section
- Chicken City
- The Rats
- The Academy Awards
- Chelsea clears things up
- Hans Zimmer, John Powell, Harry Gregson Williams, and Gavin Greenaway
- What is the future of Aardman?
- Patrons get a yearly gift… We reveal what this year’s gift was.
- We rate it!
