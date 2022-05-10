We are flying in to review Chicken Run (2000). Get you a pot pie and join along for this Chicken Run podcast in episode 250 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Chicken Run Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Chicken Run (2000)

Welcome to the “Flying Foul” Series!

Aardman Animations and the PUNS!

Harry Potter connections

Theme: If you don’t lay eggs… You die.

The best of the IMDB Trivia section

Chicken City

The Rats

The Academy Awards

Chelsea clears things up

Hans Zimmer, John Powell, Harry Gregson Williams, and Gavin Greenaway

What is the future of Aardman?

Patrons get a yearly gift… We reveal what this year’s gift was.

We rate it!

We hope you enjoyed this Chicken Run podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Watch the film: Digital | Rent | iTunes

Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!