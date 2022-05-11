From sources including Deadline, we have learned that singer/songwriter, Katy Perry, will be voicing the title character of the upcoming animated musical film, Melody, as well as writing and performing songs for the film. Melody tells the story of “a kind-hearted, insecure singer who must overcome the evil plans of Rose Stellar, a jealous wicked pop queen who has vowed to destroy her”. She will be assisted by the magical properties of seven musical notes in her possession.

Regarding her voice role as Melody, Katy Perry has said, “I’ve come to realize that everyone is insecure, and that if you are not, I wonder if you have some negative characteristics because of that. I’m such a big fan of the animation world, and because my daughter is two years old, I am more immersed than ever before. What resonated for me with Melody and her character is the overall storyline that has to do with self confidence. I’ve realized in laying the foundation for my own child to be fearless, confident and brave, that you cannot have enough films with such strong themes of empowerment.”

This isn’t her first voice role though as she has previously voiced Smurfette in the animated/live-action hybrid films, The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2. She will also be producing the film alongside Jeremy Zag (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir), Tyler Thompson (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, The Trial of the Chicago 7), and Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman). No release date has yet been announced.

