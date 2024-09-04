Rotoscopers Animation Lists and Rankings
Welcome to the ultimate hub for all things ranked and rated in the world of animation! At Rotoscopers, we love a good debate, and there’s nothing more satisfying than sorting out our favorite characters, songs, and scenes into tier lists and rankings. Whether we’re crowning the best animated princess, choosing the most epic villain lair, or deciding which sidekick we’d want by our side, these episodes are all about having fun on “the nerdy couch” talking about the animated movies we adore. Dive into our lists, join the discussion, and see where your favorites land in the Rotoscopers’ ranking universe!
- Episode 201: Animation Comfort Food
- Episode 207: Are Animated Dads Getting Hotter?
- Episode 211: Who is your favorite Disney BFF?
- Episode 215: Disney Hunks and Hero’s With Guest from the Banter, I Hardly Know Her Podcast
- Episode 217: Best Disney Pixar Buddy Films
- Episode 221: Disney Filler Songs Ranked
- Episode 223: Disney Villain Songs Ranked
- Episode 225: Disney Animated Movie Musical Opening Songs Ranked
- Episode 227: Disney Animated Movie Musical Love Songs Ranked
- Episode 242: Ranking the Dates in Disney Movies
- Episode 244: Best Disney Themed Date Ideas
- Episode 247: Ranking the Best Disney Sidekick Songs
- Episode 249: Ranking The Best Disney Montage Songs
- Episode 253: Categorizing the Pixar Songs
- Episode 259: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Golden Age
- Episode 260: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Wartime Era
- Episode 262: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Silver Age
- Episode 263: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Bronze Age
- Episode 265: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: Renaissance Age
- Episode 267: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: Post-Renaissance Age
- Episode 269: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Revival Era
- Episode 270: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Classic Age (Pixar)
- Episode 271: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Golden Age (Pixar)
- Episode 273: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Sequel Age (Pixar)
- Episode 275: Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Covid/Post-Lasseter Age (Pixar)
- Episode 277: Ranking the Disney Live Action Remakes
- Episode 279: Tier Ranking The Disney CEO’s
- Episode 304: The Best 90’s Animated Musical Music that isn’t Disney Pt. 1
- Episode 305: The Best 90’s Animated Musical Music that isn’t Disney Pt. 2
- Episode 310: All The James Horner Animated Movies – Name that Score!
Upcoming Episodes you can help with:
- Episode: Best Animated Castles, Houses, And Abodes – Vote HERE!
- Episode: Tier Ranking- Best Animated Animal Side Kicks – Vote HERE!
- Halloween: Most Twisted Animated Movie Villains – Best Plot twist villains or just plain twisted. Vote HERE!
- Thanksgiving: Best Animated Food Moments – Evaluate the most mouth-watering or iconic food scenes, such as the spaghetti scene in “Lady and the Tramp” or the feasts in “Spirited Away.”
- Holiday Togetherness: Best Animated Families – Tier ranking of animated families based on dynamics, relatability, or heartwarming moments, or with whom you want to spend the holidays.