W’re your friends. We’re your friends to the bitter end! We are sitting on the nerdy couch to discuss our favorite Disney Best Friends list. Join along for this Nerdy Couch Discoussion podcast in episode 211 of the Animation Addicts Podcast… because that’s what friends are for!

Our Favorite Disney Best Friends list Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Our Favorite Disney Best Friends

Pooh and Piglet , Winnie the Pooh

, Winnie the Pooh Robin Hood and Little John – Robin Hood

– Robin Hood Jock and Trusty are the secret heroes of Lady and the Tramp

are the secret heroes of Lady and the Tramp Bambi, Thumper, and Flower

Baloo – The Jungle Book

Nakoma – Pocahontas

Roquefort – The Aristocats

P.J. Pete & Max – A Goofy Movie

– A Goofy Movie Tiana and Charlotte La Bouff – The Princess and the Frog

– The Princess and the Frog Lucius Best / Frozone & Mr. Incredibles – The Incredible

Flounder and Ariel, The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Flaura, Fauna, and Merryweather – Sleeping Beauty

Sully and Mike -Monsters INC

-Monsters INC Joy and Bing-Bong – Inside out

– Inside out Tadashi & Hiro – Big Hero 6 – Also, could go with Fred, go go, Wasabi, & Honey Lemon

– Big Hero 6 – Also, could go with Fred, go go, Wasabi, & Honey Lemon Destiny the Whale & Dory – Finding Dory

Basil of Baker Street & Dr. David Q. Dawson – The Great Mouse Detective

Launchpad and Scrooge – Ducktales

Wilbur (the Albatros) – The Rescuers Down Under

Timon and Pumba – The Lion King

– The Lion King Terk & Tantor – Tarzan

– Tarzan Zini & Aladar – Dinosaur

Peter Pan and Tink – while tink does speak in her movies, she is really only understood by Peter in this movie.

