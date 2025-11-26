Grab your broomstick and silver slippers as we head back to Oz for the grand finale of Wicked: For Good (2025). Fly along with Morgan and Chelsea for this Wicked: For Good podcast in episode 358 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Wicked: For Good Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Wicked: For Good (2025)

Theater experience – Lots of people dressed to the nines in pink and green!

The problem this film faces is that its based on a film where Act 1 is much stronger than Act 2

You could have ended Part 1 on “Defying Gravity” and it would have been a satisfying ending

The play has more levity and funny moments regarding Dorothy, but the film tries to be serious about it

Let’s talk about the new songs “No Place Like Home” and “Girl in the Bubble” are downers

Running through all the songs; “As Long as Your Mine” took a more risqué turn

Morgan feels Cynthia Erivo is miscast in this role because she’s too stoic and melancholy that you don’t believe the romance

The Wicked Witch of the East descent into evil is believable but they paint themselves into a corner with her wheelchair

Can we all agree that Elphaba is terrible at magic and should give it up?

Big missed opportunity to expand on Dorothy’s character

We rate it!

The bold move would have been to release this as a big 4-hour movie with an old-school intermission

