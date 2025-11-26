Grab your broomstick and silver slippers as we head back to Oz for the grand finale of Wicked: For Good (2025). Fly along with Morgan and Chelsea for this Wicked: For Good podcast in episode 358 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Wicked: For Good Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Wicked: For Good (2025)
- Theater experience – Lots of people dressed to the nines in pink and green!
- The problem this film faces is that its based on a film where Act 1 is much stronger than Act 2
- You could have ended Part 1 on “Defying Gravity” and it would have been a satisfying ending
- The play has more levity and funny moments regarding Dorothy, but the film tries to be serious about it
- Let’s talk about the new songs “No Place Like Home” and “Girl in the Bubble” are downers
- Running through all the songs; “As Long as Your Mine” took a more risqué turn
- Morgan feels Cynthia Erivo is miscast in this role because she’s too stoic and melancholy that you don’t believe the romance
- The Wicked Witch of the East descent into evil is believable but they paint themselves into a corner with her wheelchair
- Can we all agree that Elphaba is terrible at magic and should give it up?
- Big missed opportunity to expand on Dorothy’s character
- We rate it!
- The bold move would have been to release this as a big 4-hour movie with an old-school intermission
