Last year when the smash-hit Broadway musical adaptation of Wicked hit the silver screen, it exceeded audience expectations and the box office away like a twister. But will its sequel—Wicked: For Good—be able to maintain the hype? Or like Glinda’s magical bubble, is it all just an illusion?

Check out our review of Wicked: Part 1 here!

Wicked: For Good continues the story of the witches of Oz. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is in exile, continuously attempting to expose the Wizard as a fraud. Encouraged by Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Glinda (Ariana Grande) has stepped into the role of spokesman for the Wizard, engaged to Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey). But things get even worse for the ladies as the winds change bringing in a new unknown force into the Land of Oz.

Having shared production for both Wicked films, the things that worked in the first film carry over to the sequel. The sets, world-building, costume design, dance numbers, and chorus continue to dazzle. On the flip side, the Wizard, Madame Morrible, and Nessarose still can’t sing and listening to them try is still painful (can we bring back overdubbing?).

That being said, Jeff Goldblum is wonderful as the Wizard (when he’s not singing) and Marissa Bode’s dark turn to the Wicked Witch of the East is horrifying. Cynthia Erivo still proves that she’s a bona fide Broadway superstar in the vocal department, even if her acting is otherwise a bit flat. Likewise, Ariana Grande can belt Glinda’s operatic tunes, but has fewer funny, quirky moments here to make her stand out.

The biggest problem with Wicked: For Good is that it’s based on Act 2 of a play in which Act 1 is far more fun, dynamic, and enjoyable. You’re not meant to dwell on Act 2 of the play, which itself feels like the third act of a movie as it speedruns through plot points, quickly wrapping up all the loose ends and drama. However, with Wicked split into two films, in Wicked: For Good we not only get an extended version Act 2, which is the heavier, political drama-focused side of the story, but we’re also forced to wallow in it. As a result, the film is a slog.

At over two hours, director Jon M. Chu extends scenes, adds new songs, and develops characters more, though not to much success. Glinda’s role is expanded to show her more as a political puppet, deviating from the play by having her fake her powers for the denizens of Oz. Elphaba should be the focus in this film, but she’s bland and boring with seemingly little to do.

Unfortunately, the new scenes and songs add little to the enjoyment of the film. “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” don’t even sound like they were written by Stephen Schwartz, as they lack the wit and charm of the original numbers. “As Long as You’re Mine” goes in a more sensual direction, yet the leads lack the chemistry to make it work.

With the added runtime and liberties taken, it’s a shame that Chu didn’t lean into the Wizard of Oz elements more by expanding Dorothy’s character, which would have added another female force to contend with the witches and differentiated the film from the musical. The Tin Man is the most robust classic Oz character, but he still feels rushed and underdeveloped.

At the end of the day, if you liked Wicked, then you most likely will like Wicked: For Good; if you didn’t like Wicked, then you most likely won’t like Wicked: For Good.

Though either way, Wicked: For Good will be outshone by its predecessor simply because the story is weaker and less cohesive in the second half. The boldest risk would have been to keep the films as one four-hour mega-movie event with a traditional intermission, which would have allowed the story to be told as it was intended. Alas, like most Hollywood decisions these days, it appears the only reason for the split was for money and not the art.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21, 2025.

★★1⁄2