Another Smurfs movie? Are we really doing this again?

It seems there are some franchises that, despite their middling popularity, keep appearing with new entries like a zombie in the woods. Even though we got a trilogy in the 2010s, the 60s Belgian comic The Smurfs is revived on the big screen yet again in Smurfs (2025).

Smurfs tells the story of little blue creatures called the Smurfs who live in isolation in Smurf village. Each Smurf has a unique ability or characteristic that earns their name; there’s Hefty Smurf (Alex Winter), Vanity Smurf (Maya Erskine), Clumsy Smurf (Hugo Miller), and even Sound Effect Smurf (Spencer X). But one Smurf has yet to find his ability and is simply known as No Name (James Corden). One day, their patriarch, Papa Smurf (John Goodman), is captured by the evil wizards Gargamel (JP Karliak) and his brother Razamel (JP Karliak), so Smurfette (Rihanna) and the other Smurfs embark on a quest to rescue him before it’s too late.

The highlight of the film is the animation. When most of the animation industry has settled on a safe, tried-and-true common art style, Smurfs tries something different and pushes boundaries, blending CGI and 2D elements that make the characters pop. The scenes where the Smurfs venture into the live-action world are very appealing and artistic high points. There’s also a fun sequence where the animators unleash their creativity using a variety of animation styles, from claymation to anime.

With the mega success of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, it’s apparent that Smurfs couldn’t sit on the sidelines and miss out on an opportunity to capitalize on the similarities: bit-sized colorful characters, living secluded from civilization. Now just add what made Trolls popular—boppy songs, dance parties, and lots of color—and you (seemingly) got yourself a bonafide hit on your hands.

Unfortunately, it’s a tale as old as time: in imitating the Trolls formula, Smurfs fails. It’s trying to be something it’s not instead of leaning in to what makes The Smurfs unique. As a result, the final product is a jumbled mess, such as out-of-place R&B songs, F-word jokes, and cringe technology pop references—a shame because there are some good elements like the Snooterpoots and the relationship between Papa Smurf and his brothers, Ken (Nick Offerman) and Ron (Kurt Russell).

Rihanna, terribly miscast as Smurfette, is the film’s biggest problem. Hearing her deep, raspy voice come out of the petite Smurfette is a bit jarring and throws you out of the film. It’s apparent the filmmakers were dead set on casting her, utilizing her musical talents to create new songs for the movie (hence why she was the first announced cast member and promoted to producer early on). These efforts were futile because she offers nothing of substance to the film.

This franchise is perfectly set up for a preschool and family audience, but all of the hip-hop/R&B songs are forced, forgettable, and off-target. The songs are neither fun nor engaging for children. The original 80s Smurfs TV theme song—”La La Song”—makes a brief appearance and is far more interesting and memorable.

This isn’t a Smurfs movie. It’s a movie about Rihanna as Smurfette and her new music. While the film is enjoyable enough with its simple plot, there are too many competing elements that prevent it from finding its voice and becoming something great.

Smurfs hits theaters on July 18, 2025.

★★½