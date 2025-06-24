We take flight in Berk to rediscover dragons in How to Train Your Dragon (2025). Does this shot-for-shot live-action remake scratch that dragon itch after 15 years or is it just another studio cash grab? Join Morgan and Chelsea for this How to Train Your Dragon podcast in episode 346 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

How to Train Your Dragon Podcast

Highlights

Nerdy Couch Discussion:

Main discussion: How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Nostalgia trip or just a two-hour commercial for Epic Universe?

Our thoughts on the casting of Hiccup, Astrid, Stoick, and the rest of Berk’s crew

Did the live-action Toothless win us over… or creep us out?

The changes that had Chelsea texting Morgan from the theater

Visual effects breakdown: flying scenes, dragon realism, and Berk’s live-action glow-up

How the tone and pacing compare to the 2010 original

Final verdict: worth the remake, or stick with the original trilogy?

We rate it!

