We are finishing up an old trilogy that we started back in Episode 38! How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014). Grab a scaly friend and join along for this How To Train Your Dragon 2 podcast in episode 219 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
How To Train Your Dragon 2 Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Check out Episode 38
- Hiccup’s base jumping wings are cool
- Hiccup has aged up.
- Erit, son of Erit… very handsome
- Hiccup’s dad has really come around.
- Drago is “the man of the people.”
- Dragons are like cats. Some are amazing and others are Gato Diablo
- Morgan predictions for the third
- We rate it!
We hope you enjoyed this How To Train Your Dragon 2 podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Take our Survey and enter to win a $50 Shop Disney gift card!
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!
Discussion about this post