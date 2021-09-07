We are finishing up an old trilogy that we started back in Episode 38! How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014). Grab a scaly friend and join along for this How To Train Your Dragon 2 podcast in episode 219 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

How To Train Your Dragon 2 Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: How to Train Your Dragon 2

Check out Episode 38

Hiccup’s base jumping wings are cool

Hiccup has aged up.

Erit, son of Erit… very handsome

Hiccup’s dad has really come around.

Drago is “the man of the people.”

Dragons are like cats. Some are amazing and others are Gato Diablo

Morgan predictions for the third

We rate it!

