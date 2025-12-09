Get ready to hop back into the bustling streets of Zootopia, where a new slithering foe has emerged because Zootopia 2 (2025) is finally here. It’s bigger, bolder, and furrier than ever! Morgan and Chelsea are back to discuss the latest adventure of Zootopia’s favorite crime-fighting duo, Nick and Judy in episode 359 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!

Zootopia 2 Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Zootopia 2 (2025)

Thanksgiving is THE weekend for sequels!

Do you prefer sequels set immediately after the first film or a few years later?

They didn’t try to smash our heads with a frying pan!

It’s a Zootopia Utopia where nobody cares about the worms

Lots of fun gags and slap stick humor. It’s front-loaded with action!

Nick was so blouse, flat and neutered for the whole film

Is a Burning Mammal festival really appropriate to depict in a family film?

Did the bad guy reveal work or has it been done too many times?

The fandom shipping of Judy and Nick and their relationship status in the sequel

“You and Cullen, huh? I don’t like it.”

They solve their problems with a talk-therapy session

Anytime Patrick Warburton is cast in a role, you know it’s going to be good

Will the Beaver’s podcast date this movie in 10 years?

Is one of the Zebro’s actually a horse?

We rate it!

Bloopers: Update on life!

