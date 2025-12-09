Get ready to hop back into the bustling streets of Zootopia, where a new slithering foe has emerged because Zootopia 2 (2025) is finally here. It’s bigger, bolder, and furrier than ever! Morgan and Chelsea are back to discuss the latest adventure of Zootopia’s favorite crime-fighting duo, Nick and Judy in episode 359 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!
Zootopia 2 Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Zootopia 2 (2025)
- Thanksgiving is THE weekend for sequels!
- Do you prefer sequels set immediately after the first film or a few years later?
- They didn’t try to smash our heads with a frying pan!
- It’s a Zootopia Utopia where nobody cares about the worms
- Lots of fun gags and slap stick humor. It’s front-loaded with action!
- Nick was so blouse, flat and neutered for the whole film
- Is a Burning Mammal festival really appropriate to depict in a family film?
- Did the bad guy reveal work or has it been done too many times?
- The fandom shipping of Judy and Nick and their relationship status in the sequel
- “You and Cullen, huh? I don’t like it.”
- They solve their problems with a talk-therapy session
- Anytime Patrick Warburton is cast in a role, you know it’s going to be good
- Will the Beaver’s podcast date this movie in 10 years?
- Is one of the Zebro’s actually a horse?
- We rate it!
- Bloopers: Update on life!
