We’re rolling out the red carpet for the animation awards shows guru himself, Nick Spake, author of Bright & Shiny: A History of Animation at Award Shows Volumes 1, 2 & 3. Nick is a film critic who blended his love for animation and writing to compile the most comprehensive historical narrative on how animated films, shorts, and TV shows have performed at award shows over the years.

So grab your popcorn and join along for this Nick Spake interview podcast in episode 357 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Nick Spake Interview Podcast

Highlights

Who is Nick Spake and how did Bright & Shiny come to be?

How did the book expand into three volumes?

What was the process speaking to over 200+ animation industry professionals for the book?

What are some of his favorite behind-the-scenes stories from these interviews?

Nick downs break down the different eras for animation at award shows over the years

Has the creation of the Best Animated Feature tainted the Academy towards animated films for other categories?

What were some of the obstacles in the early years in getting animated films recognized by the Academy?

Discussing the importance of Song of the South , James Baskett, and his honorary Oscar

The Emmys and animation’s history at that award shows

Was Beauty and the Beast robbed of Best Picture?

What big changes has Nick noticed between the three eras covered in the three volumes of the books?

The book doesn’t just cover the big categories like best Animated Feature, but also all other categories the films win such as music.

Discussing the Annie Awards and its history as the only award show dedicated to the art and craft of animation

Best Animated Short has been around a long time

What animated films did he think got snubbed at award shows?

What barriers does he see animated films breaking in the future?

What is Nick’s prediction for animation during the 2026 award show season?

Nick discusses the big moments that stood out to him while writing the book

