Soar into a world of war, wonder, and whimsical man-eating parrots with Studio Ghibli’s Oscar-winning masterpiece The Boy and the Heron (2023). Join Morgan and Chelsea as they discuss the bizarre yet beautiful feature film that brought Miyazaki out of retirement in this The Boy and the Heron podcast in episode 356 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- What do you consider “cold” weather?
- Main discussion: The Boy and the Heron (2023)
- Mayao Miyazaki came out of retirement to direct this one
- It’s a very personal film for Miyazaki
- What did we just watch?
- Some Miyazaki films are abstract and others are grounded in reality. This was a bit of both.
- The film starts off strong with the disorienting themes of war, fire, and loss.
- A lot of questions in general with this movie
- It’s worth watching to appreciate the artistry alone
- This movie gives you a lot of time to breathe and enjoy what you are watching
- The music is phenomenal
- What else is there? A ton, but it’s hard to take in on a first viewing.
- You could not tell that the heron was Robert Pattinson
- Differences between the English dub and English subtitles
- We rate it!x
We hope you enjoyed this The Boy and the Heron podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
