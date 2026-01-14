Get ready to sling and sing with David (2025), the animated biblical underdog that’s taking down animation giants just like the original shepherd boy. Grab your harp and join along for this David podcast in episode 360 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
David (2025) Podcast
Highlights
- The reason why we’ve had a longer than expected break
- Main discussion: David (2025)
- Distributed by Angel, formerly Angel Studios (Just Angel isn’t working for us)
- David was the largest audience-funded film project of all time
- What is the Angel Guild?
- They incorporated a lot of the David story into the film
- “Did they talk about Bathsheba?”
- It’s hard not to compare this film to The Prince of Egypt
- The songs are so catchy
- The animation was different but appealing. No bean mouths!
- We appreciate a good growing-up montage song
- Stories of faith can be very tricky, especially when the main character has unwavering faith
- It had a great first week at the box office, beating out Zootopia 2 and the new SpongeBob movie
- We rate it (And take a peek at what the Rotten Tomatoes critics are saying)!
