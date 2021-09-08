A trailer just dropped for The Heike Story, a new series from leading anime distributor Funimation, set to start streaming next week. Featuring an elitist clan, the supernatural, and inter-family conflict, the story centers around a prayer that transcends time and people. Check out the gorgeous trailer below!

Note: This trailer contains brief images of blood and graphic violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

The trailer has a lot of eye-catching visuals and a tantalizing story that Animation Magazine describes as “inspired by author Hideo Furukawa’s modern translation of The Tale of Heike, a medieval Japanese epic about Kiyomori of the Heike clan’s rise from a youth sunk in poverty to the Emperor’s chief councilor — and the trail of bloodshed this otherwise enlightened man leaves in his wake.”

The series is produced by Science SARU (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Devilman Crybaby) and written by acclaimed screenwriter Reiko Yoshida (Liz and the Blue Bird, A Silent Voice, The Cat Returns). Kyoto Animation veteran Naoko Yamada (A Silent Voice, Liz and the Blue Bird, K-On!) directs the show with music by composer and EBM musician Kensuke Ushio, who also goes by Agraph (Space Dandy, Devilman Crybaby, Japan Sinks: 2020). The voice cast includes Aoi Yūki (Puella Magi Madoka Magica) and Takashiro Sakurai (Godzilla animated trilogy).

The Heike Story premieres on Funimation starting September 15, 2021.

