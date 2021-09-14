“This is Burk… and we have dragons!” Morgan and Chelsea are finally reviewing How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019). Make sure to watch the movie and then join along for this How To Train Your Dragon 3 podcast in episode 220 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)
- DreamWorks Trilogies. Is 5 years between sequels too long?
- MORGAN’s PREDICTIONS. What did she get right vs. wrong
- Metaphorically speaking… What is the moral of this story?
- Burk is a sanctuary for dragons.
- The plot follows Toothless instead of Hiccup
- What are the Villain’s motives?
- Tangent: 9 pad tech speak
- TJ Miller got kicked out of his gig as Tough nut.
- A quest for the hidden world: America!
- What if Toothless needs a new tail?
- Never trust a potions master
- We rate it!
