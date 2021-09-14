It seems that more and more video games are getting their own shows and movies. We’ve seen this happening with Sonic the Hedgehog, the Resident Evil series, and DOTA 2. Recently, Animation Magazine reported that the popular video game Injustice: Gods Among Us—featuring a deranged Superman and a divided Justice League—is getting the feature-length animated film treatment, entitled Injustice. The upcoming DC Animated Movie appears to follow roughly the video game’s action-packed plotline. Check out it below!

The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity’s own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like- minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive? Animation Magazine

Based on the successful video game from NetherRealm Studios and the DC graphic novel Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One, which serves as a prequel to the video game, Injustice is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The voice cast features Justin Hartley (Smallville), Anson Mount (Star Trek Discovery), Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra), Brandon Michael Hall (God Friended Me), Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Anika Nonie Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Voltron: Legendary Defender), Reid Scott (Venom), Brian T. Delaney (Batman: Unlimited), Laura Bailey (Avengers Assemble, Naruto: Shippuden), Derek Phillips (Life Is Strange, The Last of Us Part II), Yuri Lowenthal (Young Justice, RWBY), and Zach Callison (Steven Universe, Cleopatra in Space).

Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs the movie from a screenplay by Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush), with Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Rick Morales (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise) as producers, Alyessa Ornelas (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge) as associate producer, and Sam Register as executive producer.

Injustice is set for release on October 19th, 2021, on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blue-ray, and digital.

Ready to see the Justice League go Captain America: Civil War on each other? Let us know in the comments!