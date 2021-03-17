Netflix dropped a trailer for its upcoming anime series: DOTA: Dragon’s Blood. From a dragon killer to a determined princess on a secret mission, the eight-episode anime promises a lot of intrigue about lotuses, a moon goddess, and exciting, bloody fights. Check out the trailer below!

The show tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined. Animation World Network

Based on Valve’s (Portal, Half-Life) popular video game DOTA 2, which rivals the likes of other successful video games such as League of Legends and Heroes of Newerth, Dragon’s Blood will be animated by legendary Studio MIR known for the popular shows The Legend of Korra, Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender, and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.

Ashley Edward Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor) will be the showrunner and executive producer alongside co-executive producer Ryu Ki Hyun. PC Gamer provides a list of the voice cast that includes Yuri Lowenthal (Playstation’s Spider Man), Kari Wahlgren (DuckTales), and Troy Baker (The Last of Us).

Animation World Network notes that Netflix has been greenlighting several anime series recently. So far this year, Netflix has announced a new anime series based on the Terminator franchise in partnership with Skydance and Production I.G and debuted another anime show, Pacific Rim: The Black, this month which was inspired by the popular Pacific Rim franchise. Also in development with Netflix are three more anime shows based on other franchises: Legendary Entertainment’s Skull Island, Square Enix’s Tomb Raider, and Capcom’s horror-survival Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is set to steam globally on Netflix on March 25, 2021.

Interested in DOTA: Dragon’s Blood? Have you played the video game it’s based on? Let us know in the comments!