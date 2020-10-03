Netflix announced that the popular Resident Evil franchise will be joining its vast collection of shows next year as an original CG anime series: Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. This news came along with the announcement of a live-action series of the same franchise. Check out the teaser trailer below.

Based on the successful video games from Capcom, the horror-action animated series will follow two fan- favorite characters from the franchise—Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield–as they hunt down scary zombies and other monsters.

Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi will produce and supervise the new series; in the past, he worked extensively on several Resident Evil games and films. The 3D CG animation will be handled by Quebico, with the series being produced by TMS Entertainment (Lupin the 3rd, Detective Conan)

Although no definite release date has been announced, the series is planned to stream worldwide sometime in 2021.

Ready to survive zombies and monsters with Leon and Claire next year? Let us know in the comments!