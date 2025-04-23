Step into the haunting workshop of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022), a stop-motion reimagining of the classic tale! After 15 years in the making, does this dark fairy tale carve out a new legacy, or will it wooden you over? Join along for this Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio podcast in episode 342 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Podcast Review

Highlights

Main discussion: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

Disney’s “soulless” 2022 Pinocchio: Bigger budget, less heart

15 years of love: Del Toro’s passion project shines

Stop-motion wow: Puppeteered mouths, stunning sets.

Check out the 35-minute making-of documentary on Netflix

Geppetto’s heartbreak: Carlo’s bombing death hits hard

Mussolini’s shadow: Propaganda and war in Pinocchio’s world

Cricket steals the show: Ewan McGregor’s humor shines

“Ciao Papa” magic: Alexander Desplat’s fresh score, del Toro’s lyrics

We rate it! Morgan: 4.5/5, Chelsea: 4/5—minor pacing gripes

We hope you enjoyed this Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!