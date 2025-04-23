Step into the haunting workshop of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022), a stop-motion reimagining of the classic tale! After 15 years in the making, does this dark fairy tale carve out a new legacy, or will it wooden you over? Join along for this Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio podcast in episode 342 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Podcast Review
Highlights
- Main discussion: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)
- Disney’s “soulless” 2022 Pinocchio: Bigger budget, less heart
- 15 years of love: Del Toro’s passion project shines
- Stop-motion wow: Puppeteered mouths, stunning sets.
- Check out the 35-minute making-of documentary on Netflix
- Geppetto’s heartbreak: Carlo’s bombing death hits hard
- Mussolini’s shadow: Propaganda and war in Pinocchio’s world
- Cricket steals the show: Ewan McGregor’s humor shines
- “Ciao Papa” magic: Alexander Desplat’s fresh score, del Toro’s lyrics
- We rate it! Morgan: 4.5/5, Chelsea: 4/5—minor pacing gripes
Links Mentioned
- Animation Addicts Podcast #338: Pinocchio (2022) – The Helper Puppet
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | 4K | Netflix
- Behind-the-scenes documentary Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: Handcarved Cinema: Netflix
