Wooden you know it? Disney’s Pinocchio (2022) is here — and we’ve got thoughts! Join along for this Pinocchio (2022) podcast in episode 338 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Pinocchio (2022) Podcast Review
Highlights
Main discussion: Pinocchio (2022)
-
Release details, budget, and box office shock
-
Tom Hanks as Geppetto: charming or just… Tom Hanks?
-
Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s unrecognizable turn as Jiminy Cricket
-
Pinocchio’s design: faithful or out-of-place?
-
Modern Disney remakes and their dark lighting problem
-
Cynthia Erivo’s standout performance of When You Wish Upon a Star
-
Why do remakes keep adding awkward new songs?
-
Easter egg overload: All those cuckoo clocks!
-
Final thoughts on themes, storytelling, and execution
-
We rate it!
We hope you enjoyed this Pinocchio (2022) podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtag #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned:
- General info from IMDB, Wikipedia, and Bonus Material
-
Related: Animation Addicts Podcast #93: Pinocchio – Now That’s How You Do a Sidekick!
-
Book Review: Pinocchio: The Making of the Disney Epic by J.B. Kaufman
Support the Show!
- Join the NEWSLETTER to get updates on what movies are next!
- Amazon
- Audible
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to accomplish more on your bucket list? She wrote the book.