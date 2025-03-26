Wooden you know it? Disney’s Pinocchio (2022) is here — and we’ve got thoughts! Join along for this Pinocchio (2022) podcast in episode 338 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Pinocchio (2022) Podcast Review

Highlights

Main discussion: Pinocchio (2022)

Release details, budget, and box office shock

Tom Hanks as Geppetto: charming or just… Tom Hanks?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s unrecognizable turn as Jiminy Cricket

Pinocchio’s design: faithful or out-of-place?

Modern Disney remakes and their dark lighting problem

Cynthia Erivo’s standout performance of When You Wish Upon a Star

Why do remakes keep adding awkward new songs?

Easter egg overload: All those cuckoo clocks!

Final thoughts on themes, storytelling, and execution

We rate it!

Links Mentioned:

