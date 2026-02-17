It’s time to crystal ball this thing! In 2026 Animation Preview (2026), we’re mapping out every major animated release headed to theaters next year. From returning franchises to bold new originals, we’re forecasting the hits, the sleepers, and the films that might have us saying, “That’s animated?!” Join along for this 2026 Animation Preview podcast in episode 362 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
2026 Animation Preview Podcast
Highlights
- January: Charlie the Wonderdog
- February: The Last Whale Singer, GOAT
- March: Hoppers
- April: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
- May: Animal Farm
- June: Toy Story 5
- July: Minions 3
- August: Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, Coyote vs. Acme
- September: Forgotten Island
- October: The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
- November: The Cat in the Hat, Hexed
- December: The Angry Birds Movie 3
- Voicemails: Jeremiah
