It’s time to crystal ball this thing! In 2026 Animation Preview (2026), we’re mapping out every major animated release headed to theaters next year. From returning franchises to bold new originals, we’re forecasting the hits, the sleepers, and the films that might have us saying, “That’s animated?!” Join along for this 2026 Animation Preview podcast in episode 362 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

2026 Animation Preview Podcast

Highlights

January: Charlie the Wonderdog

February: The Last Whale Singer, GOAT

March: Hoppers

April: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

May: Animal Farm

June: Toy Story 5

July: Minions 3

August: Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, Coyote vs. Acme

September: Forgotten Island

October: The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom

November: The Cat in the Hat, Hexed

December: The Angry Birds Movie 3

Voicemails: Jeremiah

