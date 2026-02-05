What a doozie! 2025 was an interesting year for animation. Was it an S-tier year, F-tier, or just mid? Join along for episode 361 of the Animation Addicts Podcast as we look back at highs and lows of the animated features released in 2025.



Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

2025 Animation Year in Review Podcast

We hope you enjoyed this 2025 animation year in review podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Highlights

Why Morgan’s New Year’s resolutions start in February

Caveat: we’re just focusing on Western animation, per usual

January: Wallace & Gromit, Dog Man

February: The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

March: Night of the Zoopocalypse, Plankton: The Movie

April: The King of Kings, Sneaks,

May: Lilo & Stitch (honorable mention)

June: Elio, KPop Demon Hunters

July: Smurfs

August: The Bad Guys 2

September: Light of the World

October: The Twits

November: In Your Dreams, Zootopia 2 Does Zootopia 2 have the control on the kids like The Little Mermaid did for millennials?

December: The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants, David

Voicemails: Jeremiah, Jessie, Jana

Links Mentioned

Support the Show

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!