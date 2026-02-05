What a doozie! 2025 was an interesting year for animation. Was it an S-tier year, F-tier, or just mid? Join along for episode 361 of the Animation Addicts Podcast as we look back at highs and lows of the animated features released in 2025.
2025 Animation Year in Review Podcast
Highlights
- Why Morgan’s New Year’s resolutions start in February
- Caveat: we’re just focusing on Western animation, per usual
- January: Wallace & Gromit, Dog Man
- February: The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
- March: Night of the Zoopocalypse, Plankton: The Movie
- April: The King of Kings, Sneaks,
- May: Lilo & Stitch (honorable mention)
- June: Elio, KPop Demon Hunters
- July: Smurfs
- August: The Bad Guys 2
- September: Light of the World
- October: The Twits
- November: In Your Dreams, Zootopia 2
- Does Zootopia 2 have the control on the kids like The Little Mermaid did for millennials?
- December: The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants, David
- Voicemails: Jeremiah, Jessie, Jana
