Eager beaver alert! Hoppers (2026) just dropped and can it bring Pixar back to its former glory? Join Chelsea and Morgan for a dam good discussion in episode 363 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

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Hoppers Podcast

Highlights

What do you consider “cold” weather?

Main discussion: Hoppers (2026)

A little recap of the career of Mark Mothersbaugh

Discussing Pixar’s 30th film vs. Disney’s 30th

Is Hoppers really not Avatar ?

We needed a Bruce cameo as the shark. The people of the internet would have loved it!

Lots of Easter eggs

Initial impressions from the trailer vs. the actual film

The Squish and the hierarchy of the animal kingdom

The real villain is the parents

This is Happy Gilmore in Pixar form

Mayors, horses, and Gavin Newsom

Crunchy mom ranting about EMFs

Originally this was about penguins

Have to explain the crowns because of the internet

All’s fair in love and squish

Feels very Dreamworksy with the pop songs

Absolutely loved the creepiness of the robot Mayor

We rate it!

Pixar is trending up with this one

Morgan finally upgraded to the refillable popcorn bucket

We hope you enjoyed this Hoppers podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



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