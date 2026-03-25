Eager beaver alert! Hoppers (2026) just dropped and can it bring Pixar back to its former glory? Join Chelsea and Morgan for a dam good discussion in episode 363 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Hoppers Podcast
Highlights
- What do you consider “cold” weather?
- Main discussion: Hoppers (2026)
- A little recap of the career of Mark Mothersbaugh
- Discussing Pixar’s 30th film vs. Disney’s 30th
- Is Hoppers really not Avatar?
- We needed a Bruce cameo as the shark. The people of the internet would have loved it!
- Lots of Easter eggs
- Initial impressions from the trailer vs. the actual film
- The Squish and the hierarchy of the animal kingdom
- The real villain is the parents
- This is Happy Gilmore in Pixar form
- Mayors, horses, and Gavin Newsom
- Crunchy mom ranting about EMFs
- Originally this was about penguins
- Have to explain the crowns because of the internet
- All’s fair in love and squish
- Feels very Dreamworksy with the pop songs
- Absolutely loved the creepiness of the robot Mayor
- We rate it!
- Pixar is trending up with this one
- Morgan finally upgraded to the refillable popcorn bucket
We hope you enjoyed this Hoppers podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Hoppers (2026) Wikipedia
- Hoppers Box Office Results
- Peter Doctor’ interview on no longer making therapy films
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