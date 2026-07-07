gTo infinity and beyond…Bonnie’s room! Toy Story 5 (2026) is in theaters so Morgan and Chelsea are back for playtime. So grab your favorite toy, settle in for playtime, and join us for this Toy Story 5 deep-dive on Episode 370 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Toy Story 5 Podcast

Highlights

SPECAIL ANNOUNCEMENT: The Rotoscopers Patreon is back up!

Where you a Breyer pony girl?

Main discussion: Toy Story 5 (2026)

Our theater experiences & first thoughts

No problems with Jessie being the lead

…the problem is these themes have been done before in previous movies…and done better.

The Buzz storyline felt like it would have been better for a TV special

Ranting time: BONNIE & TECHNOLOGY + THESE PARENTS ARE THE WORST

Better storyline: Have the parents have to learn a lesson about their tech use as well

Did Lilypad need to be sentient?

What is the timeline of this movie?

Conan O’Brian, Smarty Pants, & potty humor

Per Chelsea, Blaze is an absolutely appropriate for horse people

Granma Jessie and the audibly aging voice actors

Drone Buzz will be recalled for chopping a kids’ finger off

The painterly “play scenes” were imaginative

Every single male—both toy and huma—were emasculated

This franchise is getting was to existential

Toy Story 6 and 7 have been greenlit…

Do you think Andrew Stanton will be back to direct?

We rate it!

BONUS – 10+ Minutes of Patron-only Content Tangent Time: The standing situation with Pixar right now AKA “Who Killed Pixar?” More Morgan rants



We hope you enjoyed this Toy Story 5 podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show

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Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



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