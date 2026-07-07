gTo infinity and beyond…Bonnie’s room! Toy Story 5 (2026) is in theaters so Morgan and Chelsea are back for playtime. So grab your favorite toy, settle in for playtime, and join us for this Toy Story 5 deep-dive on Episode 370 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Toy Story 5 Podcast
Highlights
- SPECAIL ANNOUNCEMENT: The Rotoscopers Patreon is back up!
- Where you a Breyer pony girl?
- Main discussion: Toy Story 5 (2026)
- Our theater experiences & first thoughts
- No problems with Jessie being the lead
- …the problem is these themes have been done before in previous movies…and done better.
- The Buzz storyline felt like it would have been better for a TV special
- Ranting time: BONNIE & TECHNOLOGY + THESE PARENTS ARE THE WORST
- Better storyline: Have the parents have to learn a lesson about their tech use as well
- Did Lilypad need to be sentient?
- What is the timeline of this movie?
- Conan O’Brian, Smarty Pants, & potty humor
- Per Chelsea, Blaze is an absolutely appropriate for horse people
- Granma Jessie and the audibly aging voice actors
- Drone Buzz will be recalled for chopping a kids’ finger off
- The painterly “play scenes” were imaginative
- Every single male—both toy and huma—were emasculated
- This franchise is getting was to existential
- Toy Story 6 and 7 have been greenlit…
- Do you think Andrew Stanton will be back to direct?
- We rate it!
- BONUS – 10+ Minutes of Patron-only Content
- Tangent Time: The standing situation with Pixar right now AKA “Who Killed Pixar?”
- More Morgan rants
We hope you enjoyed this Toy Story 5 podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Toy Story 5 Wikipedia
- “Who Killed the Pixar Golden Age?” YouTube video
- Episode 286: Discussing Disney Animation and John Lasseter’s ousting
- Toy Story 5 box office
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