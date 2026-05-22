All adaptations are equal, but some adaptations are more equal than others. On this episode, Morgan and guest host Rachel Wagner discuss all the highs, lows, and drama of Andy Serkis’ animated adaptation of George Orwell’s masterpiece Animal Farm (2026). Is it a hit? Or a dud? Tune in and join along for this Animal Farm (2026) podcast in episode 366 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
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Animal Farm (2026) Podcast
Highlights
- Welcome to our lovely guest host, movie and theatre critic Rachel Wagner
- Main discussion: Animal Farm (2026)
- The storied history of how Andy Serkis’ version of Animal Farm came to be
- This film may not be true to the book, but it still has other themes that would lead to a good discussion with the family
- Who is pushing for fart jokes in animated films?
- The movie really lost Morgan when the pigs started driving around in Lambos
- It hits on some of the key elements from the novella, but only superficially
- The 1954 version gives 70s animation vibes
- Communism didn’t work for them, but it might work for us.
- Is the message anti-capitalism? Anti-chronyism? Something broader?
- At this point, animation software makes producing decent looking animated films possible
- We rate it!
We hope you enjoyed this Animal Farm (2026) podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Morgan’s written review of Animal Farm
- Rachel’s interview with Animal Farm director, Andy Serkis
- Animal Farm Wikipedia
- Rachel’s Friday Flicks episode on YouTube
Find Rachel Wagner
- Rachel Wagner’s socials: X / Twitter | Instagram
- Rachel’s Reviews: Website | YouTube Channel
- Hallmarkies: Website | YouTube Channel
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