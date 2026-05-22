All adaptations are equal, but some adaptations are more equal than others. On this episode, Morgan and guest host Rachel Wagner discuss all the highs, lows, and drama of Andy Serkis’ animated adaptation of George Orwell’s masterpiece Animal Farm (2026). Is it a hit? Or a dud? Tune in and join along for this Animal Farm (2026) podcast in episode 366 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

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Animal Farm (2026) Podcast

Highlights

Welcome to our lovely guest host, movie and theatre critic Rachel Wagner

Main discussion: Animal Farm (2026)

The storied history of how Andy Serkis’ version of Animal Farm came to be

This film may not be true to the book, but it still has other themes that would lead to a good discussion with the family

Who is pushing for fart jokes in animated films?

The movie really lost Morgan when the pigs started driving around in Lambos

It hits on some of the key elements from the novella, but only superficially

The 1954 version gives 70s animation vibes

Communism didn’t work for them, but it might work for us.

Is the message anti-capitalism? Anti-chronyism? Something broader?

At this point, animation software makes producing decent looking animated films possible

We rate it!

We hope you enjoyed this Animal Farm (2026) podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Find Rachel Wagner

Support the Show

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



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