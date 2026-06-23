By the power of Grayskull… we’re back talking about a new movie based on Chelsea’s favorite 80s cartoon, Masters of the Universe (2026). Is it He-Man or He-Meh? Grab your sword, charge up your Power Sword, and join along for this Masters of the Universe podcast in episode 369 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!



Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Masters of the Universe Podcast

Highlights

Chelsea’s accidental $23 ScreenX theater experience

Morgan’s theater experience with her parents

Chelsea & Morgan’s opposite connections with He-Man

Main discussion: Masters of the Universe (2026)

Prince Adam will always be the Beast

The earth segments were hilarious, but were they needed?

Everyone in Eternia would instantly recognize Adam

Skeletor’s glistening purple hood

Tangent Time: Chelsea’s experience with Jared Leto at the Grammy’s

Props to the costume designer for going full cartoon with the outfits

Duncan felt like a non-essential 3rd wheel to the non-fan Morgan

It needed a “I don’t need the magical thing to do the thing” moment

Gotta love the full-back He-Man laugh

…that’s kind of how the show was

Post-credits scene teases a sequel. But will this get a sequel?

We rate it!

We hope you enjoyed this Masters of the Universe podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!