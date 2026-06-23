By the power of Grayskull… we’re back talking about a new movie based on Chelsea’s favorite 80s cartoon, Masters of the Universe (2026). Is it He-Man or He-Meh? Grab your sword, charge up your Power Sword, and join along for this Masters of the Universe podcast in episode 369 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Masters of the Universe Podcast
Highlights
- Chelsea’s accidental $23 ScreenX theater experience
- Morgan’s theater experience with her parents
- Chelsea & Morgan’s opposite connections with He-Man
- Main discussion: Masters of the Universe (2026)
- Prince Adam will always be the Beast
- The earth segments were hilarious, but were they needed?
- Everyone in Eternia would instantly recognize Adam
- Skeletor’s glistening purple hood
- Tangent Time: Chelsea’s experience with Jared Leto at the Grammy’s
- Props to the costume designer for going full cartoon with the outfits
- Duncan felt like a non-essential 3rd wheel to the non-fan Morgan
- It needed a “I don’t need the magical thing to do the thing” moment
- Gotta love the full-back He-Man laugh
- …that’s kind of how the show was
- Post-credits scene teases a sequel. But will this get a sequel?
- We rate it!
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