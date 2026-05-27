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Swapped Podcast
Highlights
- Is this the most exciting time to be in animation?
- Did you know that Skydance has an Untitled Jack and the Beanstalk movie in development?
- Main discussion: Swapped (2026)
- This isn’t your traditional body swap adventure
- Haven’t heard much buzz for this but that’s mostly due to the Netflix distribution model
- The reason why Jordan B Petersen has to use his middle initial
- Rachel sees it more as an environmental fable
- The message is smoothly integrated into the movie without being in your face
- Each of the species having different accents or dialects was a nice touch
- What a colorful film–a breath of fresh air
- Ranking the animated films of 2026 thus far
- Previewing what animation is to come for the remainder of 2026
- We rate it!
We hope you enjoyed this Swapped podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
Find Rachel Wagner
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- Rachel’s Reviews: Website | YouTube Channel
- Hallmarkies: Website | YouTube Channel
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