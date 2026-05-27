Ready to have your mind (and maybe your body) completely flipped upside down? Swapped (2026) is bringing the ultimate identity crisis to animation and we’re diving headfirst into the chaos! Rachel Wagner is swapping in as our guest host this week, and trust us — things are about to get hilariously weird. So swap your usual plans, settle in, and join along for this Swapped podcast in episode 367 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Swapped Podcast

Highlights

Is this the most exciting time to be in animation?

Did you know that Skydance has an Untitled Jack and the Beanstalk movie in development?

Main discussion: Swapped (2026)

This isn’t your traditional body swap adventure

Haven’t heard much buzz for this but that’s mostly due to the Netflix distribution model

The reason why Jordan B Petersen has to use his middle initial

Rachel sees it more as an environmental fable

The message is smoothly integrated into the movie without being in your face

Each of the species having different accents or dialects was a nice touch

What a colorful film–a breath of fresh air

Ranking the animated films of 2026 thus far

Previewing what animation is to come for the remainder of 2026

We rate it!

We hope you enjoyed this Swapped podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Find Rachel Wagner

Support the Show

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



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