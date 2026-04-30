Swapped tells the story of the Pookoo (Michael B. Jordan), otter-like creatures who live on an island that keeps them safe. One day, a young inventive Pookoo named Ollie, helps a little Javan, a bird that are the sworn enemies of the Pookoo, by showing it the secret to cracking open a nut. This act of kindness goes awry when the entire flock of Javan swarms the island and, equipped with their new knowledge, devours the food supply. Years later, the Pookoo are still on the brink of starvation and Ollie’s father, Caloo (Cedric the Entertainer), continues to blame him for their plight.

One day, Ollie meets a Javan named Ivy (Juno Temple) and the two end up switching bodies after getting into a fight. With the help of a bulbous purple fish named Boogle (Tracy Morgan), this unlikely duo must learn to understand each other and work together before an even more dangerous threat destroys their families forever.

At first glance, Swapped doesn’t seem like a fantasy film, but the punchy, bright fantasy world is brimming with whimsical creatures, creative environments, and fresh visual elements. From elephants that resemble moving redwoods to fire wolves and deer with tree-branch antlers, there’s always something interesting on screen to catch your eye. The color palette and visual design are vibrant and colorful, elements that are missing from many films nowadays.

The characters are standouts and make the film shine. Juno Temple is delightful as Ivy, and it’s fun that all her sisters have similar British accents, making the Javan species feel even more cohesive. The breakout character is Tracy Morgan’s Boogle and Michael B. Jordan does a fine job carrying the weight of the story as Ollie.

The animation and cinematography feel like you’re watching a nature documentary, as the zoomed-in macro shots allow you to see the details of each feather, leaf, and scale. There are a few moments where the backgrounds are static, which gives an uncanny feel to the scene, but only the most keen-eyed viewers would even notice.

Director Nathan Reno does an excellent job with the story, allowing the characters to flourish and for the message to be present, but not overbearing. The characters have rich backstories, which makes their journey and the obstacles they must overcome that much more satisfying. The main theme—”We’re stronger together”—doesn’t commandeer the narrative, but is naturally woven into the characters and plot.

With seemingly innumerable options for animated films these days, most are forgettable and not worth your time. However, Swapped is a body-swap comedy adventure that breathes fresh life into the genre with its dynamic visuals, fun characters, and creative fantasy world.

Swapped releases exclusively on Netflix on May 1, 2026.

★★★1⁄2