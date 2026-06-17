Our Queen, Chelsea, is back! And she’s here with Morgan to talk about the new King of Pop biopic, Michael (2026). Get ready to Hee-Hee your way through this one, so join along for this Michael podcast in episode 368 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.



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Michael Podcast

Highlights

Chelsea, where have you been, loca?

Morgan chats about her impromptu livestream

Main discussion: Michael (2026)

After seeing this movie, your phone knows and puts you on the Micahel Jackson algorithm

Michael isn’t a documentary, it’s a film. Liberties had to be taken.

Anachronistic Robin Hood poster in little Micheal’s bedroom

Why can’t we have real animals in anything anymore?

Chelsea thinks there’s something off with Michael’s face/nose/cheeks

Are fan events and special screenings the key to help save theaters?

Why can’t we get a sing-along version of this?!

Micahel Part 1 and 2 will have the same problem as Wicked Part 1 and 2 : Act 1 is the fun part.

Why is “Human Nature” so catchy?

We rate it!

Bloopers & Chelsea’s FIFA World Cup party

We hope you enjoyed this MOVIE TITLE podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



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