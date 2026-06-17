Our Queen, Chelsea, is back! And she’s here with Morgan to talk about the new King of Pop biopic, Michael (2026). Get ready to Hee-Hee your way through this one, so join along for this Michael podcast in episode 368 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Michael Podcast
Highlights
- Chelsea, where have you been, loca?
- Morgan chats about her impromptu livestream
- Main discussion: Michael (2026)
- After seeing this movie, your phone knows and puts you on the Micahel Jackson algorithm
- Michael isn’t a documentary, it’s a film. Liberties had to be taken.
- Anachronistic Robin Hood poster in little Micheal’s bedroom
- Why can’t we have real animals in anything anymore?
- Chelsea thinks there’s something off with Michael’s face/nose/cheeks
- Are fan events and special screenings the key to help save theaters?
- Why can’t we get a sing-along version of this?!
- Micahel Part 1 and 2 will have the same problem as Wicked Part 1 and 2: Act 1 is the fun part.
- Why is “Human Nature” so catchy?
- We rate it!
- Bloopers & Chelsea’s FIFA World Cup party
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Links Mentioned
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | Vinyl | iTunes
- Morgan’s impromptu livestream on summer box office
- Michael Wikipedia
- Michael Box Office
- Square One: Michael Jackson documentary on Amazon Prime
- Debunking Michael Jackson’s Allegations (Only With Evidence) | The Found Records Podcast EP. 3
- Michael making-of clip where Jaafar finds out he gets the part in front to his acting class
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