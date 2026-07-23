Get ready as the Minions go Hollywood! Morgan is joined by guest host, film critic and animation author, Nick Spake, to discuss Illumination’s Minions & Monsters (2026). This one’s bananas and brimming with monster mayhem, so join along for this Minions & Monsters podcast in episode 371 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
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Minions & Monsters Podcast
Highlights
- Special Guest Host: Nick Spake
- Catch-and-Fire with Nick
- Main discussion: Minions & Monsters (2026)
- If you would have been a love letter to classic cinema?
- This first half of the film is better than second half once the monsters show up
- Dort’s subplot redeemed the second half for Nick
- The George Lucas cameo had Morgan in stitches
- Great voiceover work all around
- Minion fatigue? It hasn’t done terribly in the box office, but not typical Minions level.
- Summer box office talk: Toy Story 5 & why the lifve-action Moana is not popping off
- Will we ever get the Minions in live action?
- We rate it!
- Would we recommend Minions & Monsters or Toy Story 5?
We hope you enjoyed this Minions & Monsters podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Follow Nick Spake online: CartoonContender.com | X | Instagram | YouTube
- Buy Bright & Shiny: A History of Animation at Award Shows: Volume 1 | Volume 2 | Volume 3
- Minions & Monsters Wikipedia
- Minions & Monsters Box Office
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