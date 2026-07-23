Get ready as the Minions go Hollywood! Morgan is joined by guest host, film critic and animation author, Nick Spake, to discuss Illumination’s Minions & Monsters (2026). This one’s bananas and brimming with monster mayhem, so join along for this Minions & Monsters podcast in episode 371 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.



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Minions & Monsters Podcast

Highlights

Special Guest Host: Nick Spake

Catch-and-Fire with Nick

Main discussion: Minions & Monsters (2026)

If you would have been a love letter to classic cinema?

This first half of the film is better than second half once the monsters show up

Dort’s subplot redeemed the second half for Nick

The George Lucas cameo had Morgan in stitches

Great voiceover work all around

Minion fatigue? It hasn’t done terribly in the box office, but not typical Minions level.

Summer box office talk: Toy Story 5 & why the lifve-action Moana is not popping off

Will we ever get the Minions in live action?

We rate it!

Would we recommend Minions & Monsters or Toy Story 5 ?

We hope you enjoyed this Minions & Monsters podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

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Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



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