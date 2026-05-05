Get ready for a director’s deep dive that’ll have you seeing animation from an entirely new perspective. From Tangled to Skydance Animations’s new body-swap buddy comedy, Swapped (2026), director Nathan Greno is here to swap stories about reinventing the project from the ground up, building empathy-driven worlds, and what he hopes audiences take away from his new film. Join along for this Nathan Greno interview in episode 365 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!

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Nathan Greno Interview Podcast

We hope you enjoyed this Nathan Greno interview! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Swapped Review

Watch the film: Netflix

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Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



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