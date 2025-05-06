What’s old is new again! In this episode, Morgan and Chelsea dive into the world of theatrical rereleases after Morgan catches two fan favorites in theaters for their 20th anniversaries. Jump into the discussion of nostalgia, updated formats, and when a rerelease is a gift—or just a studio cash grab—in episode 343 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Theatrical Rereleases
-
Why studios rerelease classics
-
20th anniversary rereleases Morgan saw in theaters: Pride & Prejudice (2005) – 20th Anniversary Theatrical Rerelease & Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) – 20th Anniversary Theatrical Rerelease
-
When it’s a worthwhile fan experience vs. a lazy repackage
-
How rereleases differ from special events
