What’s old is new again! In this episode, Morgan and Chelsea dive into the world of theatrical rereleases after Morgan catches two fan favorites in theaters for their 20th anniversaries. Jump into the discussion of nostalgia, updated formats, and when a rerelease is a gift—or just a studio cash grab—in episode 343 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Theatrical Rereleases

Why studios rerelease classics

20th anniversary rereleases Morgan saw in theaters: Pride & Prejudice (2005) – 20th Anniversary Theatrical Rerelease & Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) – 20th Anniversary Theatrical Rerelease

When it’s a worthwhile fan experience vs. a lazy repackage

How rereleases differ from special events

We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: YouTube , Instagram , Website

Chelsea Robson: Website , & Instagram

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!