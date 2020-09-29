It’s Chelsea’s birthday episode, so we’re reviewing her birthday movie pick Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971). Hop on your bed, turn the bedknob and get ready to join along for this Bedknobs and Broomsticks podcast in episode 190 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Bedknobs and Broomsticks Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Bedknobs and Broomsticks horror movie trailer

Our first thoughts and recollections of this movie

The main character’s motivation is to just screw with the Nazis using witchcraft

“Portobello Road” is the TikTok of the 1970s

Introducing the Star of Astoroth

Live-action outsiders always winning animated contests

Mason’s idea for the plot of Kingdom Hearts 4

The football match is the best and most memorable part of the film

12 principles of animation found in the football match

Evlis Presley was one of the actors considered for the priest

Cartoon violence for the suits of armor

Movie magic brought to you by IMDB

Mason discusses the plot of Bedknobs and Broomsticks 2

We rate it!

We hope you enjoyed this Bedknobs and Broomsticks podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Find the Rotoscopers

Find The Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, Instagram, & Twitter

Mason Smith



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!