It’s Chelsea’s birthday episode, so we’re reviewing her birthday movie pick Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971). Hop on your bed, turn the bedknob and get ready to join along for this Bedknobs and Broomsticks podcast in episode 190 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Bedknobs and Broomsticks Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks horror movie trailer
- Our first thoughts and recollections of this movie
- The main character’s motivation is to just screw with the Nazis using witchcraft
- “Portobello Road” is the TikTok of the 1970s
- Introducing the Star of Astoroth
- Live-action outsiders always winning animated contests
- Mason’s idea for the plot of Kingdom Hearts 4
- The football match is the best and most memorable part of the film
- 12 principles of animation found in the football match
- Evlis Presley was one of the actors considered for the priest
- Cartoon violence for the suits of armor
- Movie magic brought to you by IMDB
- Mason discusses the plot of Bedknobs and Broomsticks 2
- We rate it!
Links Mentioned
