What was once thought to be extinct has been brought back to life. After years in the making and surviving cancellation, DreamWorks Animation is ready to bring their oddball prehistoric family back to the big screen with their latest sequel The Croods: A New Age. Check out the newly-released trailer below!

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family. The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans. The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together. DreamWorks Animation

The sequel reunites the original film’s cast for their prehistoric Crood family. This including Nicolas Cage as Grug the father, Catherine Keener as Ugga the mother, Emma Stone as daughter Eep, Clark Duke as son Thunk, and Cloris Leachman as Gran, along with Ryan Reynolds returning as Eep’s boyfriend Guy.

As for the Bettermans, this superior family of three will be voiced by Peter Dinklage (The Angry Birds Movie) as father Phil, Leslie Mann (Mr. Peabody & Sherman) as mother Hope, and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as their daughter Dawn who befriends Eep.

Eep Crood (Emma Stone) befriends Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran), the daughter of the Bettermans.

[Universal-DreamWorks]

Releasing over seven years after the Oscar-nominated original, A New Age endured a lengthy and troubled journey to completion. Plans for a sequel were first announced way back in April 2013, one month after The Croods‘ successful release by then-new DreamWorks distributor 20th Century Fox. Initially, directors/writers Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco were back to helm the sequel, with a December 2017 release date set. Sadly, shortly after NBCUniversal acquired DreamWorks Animation, the project was abruptly cancelled in November 2016. This was a decision made by DreamWorks themselves rather than the new corporate owners.

Fast-forwarding ten months later, it was revealed out-of-the-blue that The Croods 2 had been resurrected, and was resuming production for a late-2020 release. But by this point, Sanders and DeMicco were already committed to directing 20th Century’s The Call of the Wild and Sony Pictures Animation’s Vivo respectively, and thus were unable to return as directors. Sanders, however, did return to voice Guy’s pet sloth Belt for the sequel.

Filling in the shoes as the new director is DreamWorks storyboard artist Joel Crawford in his feature debut. Crawford has boarded on films like Rise of the Guardians, Trolls, and the Kung Fu Panda trilogy, and directed 2017’s Christmas special Trolls Holiday. Other new crews joining the sequel include brothers Kevin and Dan Hageman (Kung Fu Panda trilogy) as writers, Mark Swift (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie) as the producer, and Mark Mothersbaugh (Hotel Transylvania) composing for his first DreamWorks project.

Originally dated for this Christmas, Universal Pictures has now set The Croods 2: A New Age for an earlier Thanksgiving theatrical release on November 25, 2020.

[Universal-DreamWorks]

