Prepare for first contact! In this episode of the Animation Addicts Podcast, we’re talking Pixar’s Elio (2025). With its family message and colorful cosmic council, this film offers unique takes and Morgan and Chelsea are jumping into the conversation. Join us for episode 347 as we decode the ham radios, voice actors, and Super Squishies.

Elio Podcast Review

First impressions: expectations vs. what we got

The animation style and galactic design

Elio’s struggles

“Super Squishies”

The Council of the Universe: What’s the name again?

Characters we wanted more of (and ham radios!)

Our final rating

