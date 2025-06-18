Lilo & Stitch (2025) has crash landed into theaters and already made a huge splash in the box office. But does it live up to the original or is it just another failed experiment like the infamous 626 himself? Join Morgan and Chelsea for this Lilo & Stitch podcast in episode 345 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Lilo & Stitch Podcast

Highlights

Nerdy Couch Discussion:

Main discussion: Lilo & Stitch (2025)

The animation was great until…

Our thoughts on the new design of Stitch (and how he compares to 2002 Stitch).

The highs and lows of the casting choices.

Was Nani setup for failure? How this version handles themes of family, loss, and parental rights.

Will you buy another plushy?

We rate it!

We hope you enjoyed this Lilo & Stitch (2025) podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!