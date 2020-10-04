Lupin III: The First will be finally shown in US theaters this year, courtesy of GKIDS. The CGI film, however, will show for two nights only in select locations. Check out the latest trailer!

The iconic “gentleman thief” Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made Lupin the 3rd one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new. Animation Magazine

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film’s English cast for the dubbed version includes Tony Oliver (Fate/stay night), Richard Epcar (Carole & Tuesday), Lex Lang (One Punch Man), Michelle Ruff (Erased), Doug Erholtz (Paprika), Laurie C. Hymes (Liz and the Blue Bird), J. David Brimmer (Lu over the Wall), and Paul Guyet (Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy).

Nothing fuels the world's greatest thieves like cup ramen. 🍜



LUPIN III: THE FIRST in select theaters Oct. 18 (Dub) & 21 (Sub)

🎩 Tickets: https://t.co/juu3WP2rcX#LupinIIITheFirst out on Digital Download-to-Own this December. More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/EEEL4xy3LO — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) October 1, 2020

An English-dubbed version of the movie will appear in US theaters on October 18, with a subtitled one on October 21. See GKIDS for information about select theaters and tickets.

Ready for a grand caper with the iconic gentleman thief?