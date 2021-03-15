Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is roaring back with a teaser for season 3! With 10 new episodes, each 22 minutes long, coming out on Netflix in a couple months, Dreamworks Animation is gearing up for another frantic run around Isla Nublar. Check out the teaser below!

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, who must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island. Animation Magazine

Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, the popular animated show features the voice talents of Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld), Jenna Ortega (Elena of Avalor), Ryan Potter (Where’s Waldo?), Raini Rodriguez (When Marnie Was There), Sean Giambrone (Solar Opposite), and Kausar Mohammed (Great Pretender). Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall act as executive producers; showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley also executive produce the series.

Our team will battle the new threat on May 21, 2021, available for streaming on Netflix.

Ready to run for your life again on Isla Nublar?