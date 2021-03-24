Disney has announced the voice cast of its highly anticipated series Monsters at Work along with images of our favorite monsters and some new faces. According to Animation Magazine, the upcoming animated show starts where the film Monsters Inc. left off.

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates 10 times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Inc., and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester. Animation Magazine

Mindy Kaling (Inside Out) joins the cast as Val Little, a new member of MIFT, along with returning voice actors Billy Crystal as our loveable Mike Wazoski, John Goodman as the gentle James P. Sullivan, John Ratzenberger as Yeti, Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae, Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Flint, and Bob Peterson as Roze—the twin sister to Roz from Monsters Inc. Also new to the show are Ben Feldman, Henry Winkler (Happy Days), Lucas Neff (Raising Hope), and Alanna Ubach (Coco); all four voice members of MIFT.

Disney Television Animation produces the animated series, which is also executive produced and developed by Bobs Gannaway (Planes: Fire & Rescue) with Sean Lurie (Inner Workings) as producer. Kat Good (Big Hero 6 The Series) and Steve Anderson (Meet the Robinsons) act as supervising directors; the late Robb Gibbs (Monsters Inc.) served as director on earlier episodes.

Monsters at Work is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ on July 2, 2021.

Excited to work with Mike and Sully again? Let us know!