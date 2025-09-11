Fifteen years after the incredibly popular series Downton Abbey made its debut, the franchise closes its final chapter with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Will this final film be a spectacular send off or a disappointing dud?

In Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, entering the 1930s is anything but smooth sailing for the Crawley family. The announcement of Lady Mary’s (Michelle Dockery) divorce becomes a public scandal, and financial troubles caused by Cora Crawley’s (Elizabeth McGovern) brother, Harold Levinson (Paul Giamatti), leave the family unsure of their financial future. All this causes great shame on the family as the public and their friends shun them. Will the Crawley family be able to recover?

First and foremost, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is a love letter to the fans. It’s not meant for anyone who isn’t already invested in this world or characters, although newcomers will still manage to follow the plot and have a good time. Just like the other two Downton Abbey films—Downton Abbey and Downton Abbey: A New Era—it feels like an extended episode, with more time for twists, turns, and character development.

This film has everything fans expect and love from Downton Abbey: compelling characters, great acting from a wonderfully cohesive ensemble cast, and beautiful sets, costumes, and scenery. With such a vast cast of characters, some of the minor characters are sparse and stretched thin, but it is to make room for a few new characters who are perfectly cast and enjoyable.

The film subtly reflects 2025 sensibilities in the 1930s. All the women are fierce, smart, and empowered, while most of the men are buffoonish, incompetent, or corrupt. The film’s resolution and final adieu feel strange and forced based on the family’s long noble history, rushing to wrap everything up in a neat bow.

Without going into spoiler territory, trailers for this film are a red herring and quite deceiving. Due to this, you keep waiting for the other shoe to drop, and it never comes. So it may be best to go into this one without watching the trailers.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is a love letter to a beloved franchise that has brought so many into England’s dying aristocratic world. It feels like meeting up with an old friend after many years, where you’re able to pick up right where you left off like no time has passed at all.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale hits theaters on September 12, 2025.

★★★½