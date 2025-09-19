After 12 years of podcasting, occasionally we get a little crazy and SWAP to reviewing live-action to mix-it up. So buckle up for a body-swapping blast as we review Disney’s Freaky Friday (2003)! Join us for as we rock out to this teen-comedy classic where mother-daughter chaos flips the script in episode 352 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Freaky Friday Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Freaky Friday (2003)
- Lindsay Lohan – the face of a generation
- Tangent time: Lindsay Lohan’s singing career. Was she a really singer?
- We have to talk about the chunky highlights
- The premise is a classic brain/body swap movie and that’s sufficient
- It’s really sill and a whole lot of fun
- Impressed with Jamie Lee Curtiss and Lindsay Lohan
- Tangent time: Morgan misses old fashioned, high-school-garage bands and bands in general
- Introducing the hottie: Chad Michael Murray
- …but still there are so many red flags with Jake
- Why would you chop your/your mom’s hair before the wedding?!
- The Freaky Friday franchise has surprisingly extensive catalog
- We rate it!
Links Mentioned
