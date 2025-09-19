After 12 years of podcasting, occasionally we get a little crazy and SWAP to reviewing live-action to mix-it up. So buckle up for a body-swapping blast as we review Disney’s Freaky Friday (2003)! Join us for as we rock out to this teen-comedy classic where mother-daughter chaos flips the script in episode 352 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Freaky Friday Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Freaky Friday (2003)

Lindsay Lohan – the face of a generation

Tangent time: Lindsay Lohan’s singing career. Was she a really singer?

We have to talk about the chunky highlights

The premise is a classic brain/body swap movie and that’s sufficient

It’s really sill and a whole lot of fun

Impressed with Jamie Lee Curtiss and Lindsay Lohan

Tangent time: Morgan misses old fashioned, high-school-garage bands and bands in general

Introducing the hottie: Chad Michael Murray

…but still there are so many red flags with Jake

Why would you chop your/your mom’s hair before the wedding?!

The Freaky Friday franchise has surprisingly extensive catalog

We rate it!

